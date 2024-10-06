Watch CBS News
Local News

Heinz History Center offers free admission for kids this fall

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Heinz History Center is offering free admission for kids this fall.

Kids 17 and younger can get into the history center and the Fort Pitt Museum for free from now until Saturday, Nov. 30. Adults still have to pay regular admission. 

Earlier this year, the Heinz History Center was voted the nation's best history museum in a poll by USA Today. It was chosen from a list that included 20 of the most prestigious cultural organizations, including three Smithsonian museums like the National Air and Space Museum. 

The history center showcases the history of Western Pennsylvania with exhibits across six floors. Current exhibits include "Heinz," which features an 11-foot ketchup bottle made out of 400 bottles and a display of iconic Heinz pickle pins. "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is immortalized with an exhibit, giving visitors a look into his living room and the Neighborhood of Make-Believe.

The history center also houses the two-floor Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.  

Visitors can get into the Fort Pitt Museum for free this fall as well. The museum is located in Point State Park and teaches visitors about "Pittsburgh's birthplace." 

The history center says the free admission is possible "thanks to the generous support of UPMC and UPMC Health Plan." 

The Heinz History Center and the Fort Pitt Museum are open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.