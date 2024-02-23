2 Pittsburgh museums voted among the best in the nation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two Pittsburgh museums have been recognized among the best in the country.

In USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice contests, the Heinz History Center was voted America's best history museum, and the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh scored No. 2 on the list of the nation's top children's museums.

The Heinz History Center, which ranked second last year, was chosen from a list that included 20 of the most prestigious cultural organizations, including three Smithsonian museums.

"We are honored to be selected as America's best history museum by USA Today readers and voters across the nation," said Andy Masich, president and CEO of the History Center, in a news release. "As the Smithsonian's flagship affiliate, we take pride in providing our visitors with memorable and inspiring experiences every time they enter our doors."

Masich called Pittsburgh the City of Champions and thanked visitors, members and community partners who voted.

The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh has made the list five years in a row, also snagging the second spot last year. This year, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis came out on top.

"We're so honored and grateful to have support from our members, visitors, funders, and community, who recognize that we are a top destination for kids and families to explore play and hands on learning," Max Pipman, the senior director of communications for Children's Museum, said in a news release. "Our entire team is focused on putting together exhibits, programs, workshops, and more that have a positive impact on kids and families."

For their respective lists, the Heinz History Center and the Children's Museum were nominated by a panel of experts. 10Best editors narrowed down the choices, and readers got to vote for their choices.