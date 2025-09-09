Heavy smoke and flames billow as crews fight fire in Squirrel Hill

Firefighters and other first responders are on the scene of a large fire in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said.

The fire is burning at an apartment building on Forward Avenue.

Everyone who lives in the building is accounted for and there are no injuries at this time, Public Safety said. Pittsburgh Emergency Management officials are on the scene and helping the people in the area who have been impacted by the fire.

Fire crews and emergency responders have converged on the area, Public Safety said. They are asking people to avoid the area while they work to put out the flames and heavy smoke.

Pittsburgh Public Safety has released several photos from the scene.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Firefighters are using ladder truck to try and bring the fire under control.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

The Red Cross and Salvation Army are also on the scene to help.

Authorities have not said what sparked the fire.

