Heat and humidity to blanket Pittsburgh area on Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The heat builds even more on Monday, with highs near 90 and even warmer to the south of Pittsburgh.

Daily average High: 83° Low: 63°

Sunrise: 5:57 a.m. Sunset: 8:54 p.m.

FIRST ALERT: None.

AWARE: Hot and humid early week with highs near 90.

Dry weather will stick around Monday, except for a chance of a few showers in the Laurel Highlands later in the day.

The humidity will combine with high temperatures to make it feel like the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Monday for the greater Pittsburgh region, including Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Armstrong, Washington, Westmoreland, and Fayette counties.

Tuesday will be another hot, humid day, with highs at or near 90, with a chance for showers and a few pop-up thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday gets interesting, as we're watching the track of the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl after it makes landfall in Texas early Monday and takes a track to the northeast by the end of the week.

We may end up with heavy rain in some areas, but it could also veer too far to the north and leave us with just under an inch of rain. We'll have a better handle on the track of that low Monday and Tuesday.

We could use the rain, as July is running below normal for precipitation and way above normal for temperatures, which don't cool off any time this week.

