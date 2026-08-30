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Heat and humidity begin to rise on Sunday in Pittsburgh ahead of a hot week

By
Mary Ours
Mary Ours
First Alert Meteorologist
Mary Ours returns to KDKA after interning in 2011 while earning her Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcasting at Point Park University. After graduating in 2012 she also earned her Broadcast Meteorology Certification through Mississippi State University.
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Mary Ours

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Today, humidity is on the rise, and so are our temperatures, where we are back in the mid-to-upper 80s and feeling in the upper 80s as moisture increases with an incoming warm front. 

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Conditions throughout the day - August 30, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

A stray shower is possible north in the afternoon, but it will be mostly dry!

Monday is our last chance to make it to the top of the list for wettest Augusts on record. We are .24" away from tying the wettest of 7.86" back in 1987. We are still just over 4" above normal for precipitation for the month, and there have been some areas across the region that picked up over 8" total for just the month.  

We have several chances this week of getting to the 90s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be the hottest days this week with highs at or near 90. For the year, we have only had 6 days of 90° or hotter. We normally average 10 a year, and last year we had 17 days. 

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Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

An isolated storm can't be ruled out. Tuesday, Wednesday evening into Thursday will be our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. 

Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the mid-80s.

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7-day forecast: August 30, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

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