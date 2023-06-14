Hearing to be held today to determine the fate of the Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) - A hearing set for today will determine the fate of the former Century III Mall.

Borough leaders will determine if the vacant building should be condemned.

The Century III Mall used to be a destination and now the borough is looking to keep people away and hopefully have it demolished - citing safety concerns.

West Mifflin officials will soon decide the future of the old mall and the vote will determine if they possibly condemn the building, saying that it's dangerous.

In 2019, when the mall permanently closed, the borough determined the building to be out of compliance.

For years now, there have been vandals in and out of the building.

In April, a fire was set inside the mall's former food court area and firefighters had a difficult time battling the flames with all the debris around.

It was investigated as arson.

Even after the fire was taken care of, just earlier this month, a teenager fell about 20 feet through the roof of the old Macy's. Upon the last check, the boy was in critical condition with two broken vertebrae and a punctured lung.

Officials have said it's time for the Century III Mall to not only be condemned but demolished.

Property owner Moonbeam has refused to maintain or improve the property and the borough is reviewing the situation with the district attorney to see what liability they have to hold Moonbeam accountable.

The hearing will take place later this afternoon.

