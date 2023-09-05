Implosion planned on Sept. 22 for former Cheswick Power Plant's boiler house

Springdale smokestacks come down, cause damage to homes and property

SPRINGDALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- Another implosion is planned at the former Cheswick Power Plant in Springdale.

Allegheny County said crews are scheduled to implode the boiler house on Sept. 22 around 8 a.m. "as safety and precautions permit."

Detours and alternative travel routes will be in place around 5-11 a.m., the county said. Freeport Road and Pittsburgh Street will be completely closed from Murrayhill Avenue in Cheswick to Colfax Street in Springdale.

The county said the implosion of the building will be larger than the implosion of the stacks that were taken down in June, so there will be a larger exclusion zone around the site to keep people away.

Residents may see dust, hear noise and feel vibrations, the county said. A letter will be sent to impacted residents and officials will go door-to-door ahead of time.

When the smokestacks were imploded, some neighbors said it damaged their homes and properties. Controlled Demolition said the 750-foot- and 552-foot-tall chimneys fell where they were supposed to, but the taller one's steel liner focused air pressure as it collapsed, causing some issues "which were quickly addressed." Controlled Demolition said there was minor damage.

After the boiler house implosion on Sept. 22, the county said the contractor and subcontractor will determine whether there were any changes by using a pre-demolition photographic survey and vibration mentoring records. Pre/post-survey records will also be submitted to the state.