Head-on, wrong-way crash in Fayette County leaves one man dead

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that left a man dead on Friday afternoon in Fayette County.

According to troopers, the crash happened around 4 p.m. along Route 982 in Bullskin Township.

As a car was going around a curve, it crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle who was hit was not injured in the collision.

However, the driver of the car who crossed into the oncoming lane died at the scene.

He was identified by the Fayette County Coroner as 50-year-old David Lancaster of Mount Pleasant.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop B is investigating.