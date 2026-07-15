Hazy skies and high temperatures expected in Pittsburgh on Wednesday | First Alert Weather

Did you notice the hazy skies yesterday? Smoky skies kept highs out of the 90s in most places yesterday. I don't think it will be enough today, though, as I am keeping our high temperatures in the low 90s.

I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 91° with noon temperatures in the mid-80s. Morning lows dipped into the low 70s, and that's about where they will be for the rest of the work week.

Heat advisory in place through Wednesday night KDKA Weather Center

I also have highs in the 90s on Thursday.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - July 15, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The haze will remain a story for a while, with models showing conditions briefly worsening Thursday and Friday ahead of a cool front that impacts the area late Friday and Saturday.

Wildfire smoke impact on our region through Thursday afternoon KDKA Weather Center

Air quality levels could perhaps reach the red zone in some places on Friday. We have a First Alert Day in place due to air quality concerns on Friday.

Heading into the weekend, highs will dip into the 80s, and rain chances will go up late on Friday, staying elevated to the scattered range through Saturday.

Next week will see more comfy weather rolling in, especially starting on Wednesday.