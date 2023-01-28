Watch CBS News
Harrison Township man facing 20 counts of child pornography charges

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man from Harrison Township is facing 20 counts of child pornography. 

Police said they found sexually explicit pictures and videos of children on Matthew Morrow's phone. 

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's child predator section opened a case on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children originally generated by Snapchat. 

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation led officials to Morrow. 

Investigators said a search warrant at his home turned up a cell phone and a computer forensic examiner found several files of apparent child pornography. 

First published on January 27, 2023 / 8:27 PM

