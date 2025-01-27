Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh thanks community generosity during critical capacity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Last week the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh put out the call that they were in urgent need of foster homes and adoptive families as they reached a critical capacity of dogs.

HARP was unable to accept any canines as their shelter had become full.

"The reality is that we are at capacity, which means we can't take more dogs in right now, and we have to do everything we can for the animals that are already in our care," said Dan Cody last week. Cody was recently named the acting executive director of HARP.

Now, just about a week later, the shelter said the capacity has stabilized. HARP thanked the community for its swift action and compassion.

"In just one week, 78 animals, including 37 dogs, have found their forever homes, and nearly 70 dedicated individuals have opened their hearts and homes to become foster families," Cody said. "It's incredible what we can accomplish when we come together in support of a shared mission. We are profoundly grateful for your generosity, compassion, and unwavering commitment to saving lives."

Even with the outpouring of generosity and compassion throughout the community, HARP said that the need is, of course, ongoing.

If you are interested in becoming a foster home or adopting a dog or any other animals currently at the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, you can learn more on their website at this link.