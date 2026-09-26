Six parked vehicles damaged in rollover crash in Harmar Township

No one was hurt in a rollover crash in Hamar Township on Friday night.

According to information provided to KDKA-TV by the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Department, just after 9 p.m., they were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on Freeport Road in Harmar Township's business district.

As they responded to the scene, the call was upgraded after it was learned that it was a rollover crash.

Once they arrived, they found a single vehicle had rolled over and hit six parked vehicles in the process.

A rollover crash on Freeport Road damaged six parked vehicles. Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company/Facebook

The driver of the vehicle was able to exit on their own and denied any injuries.

All six of the vehicles that were parked along the road were unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Help was also provided by the Oakmont Volunteer Fire Department and the Blawnox Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours to clear debris and help the towing companies remove the parked cars from the scene.

Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Company also said it was the second crash they had been called to on Friday. Earlier in the evening, they were called to a single-vehicle crash on Route 28, also in Harmar Township. No further details were provided about the crash.