Halloumi Fried Chicken | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris is going to her Greek roots this month! This week, she's putting a twist on fried chicken.

Halloumi Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

4 thin sliced boneless and skinless chicken breasts

All-purpose flour

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 large eggs – beaten

Panko breadcrumbs

1 ½ teaspoons dried Greek oregano

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons fresh mint chopped

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Greek olive oil

Grated Halloumi cheese (to taste)

Fresh mint for garnishing the chicken

Accompaniments:

One large lemon

Toasted Ciabatta bread

Mayonnaise

Sliced cucumbers

Butter lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Directions:

Place flour, seasoned with salt and pepper, in a shallow bowl. Place the eggs in a second large shallow bowl. Place Panko breadcrumbs in a third shallow bowl. Mix the breadcrumbs with the oregano, paprika, and mint. Season with salt and pepper. Place a large nonstick frying pan over medium low heat and add the butter and olive oil. I had enough olive oil so that when I fry the chicken, it will cover the bottom of the pan to avoid sticking.

One at a time, dredge the chicken breasts in the seasoned flour. Dip the floured breasts into the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off and then dredge them in the seasoned breadcrumb mixture. Fry them in the hot pan for about five minutes on the first side being careful not to brown them too quickly so they cook all the way through. Turn and cook for another 5 minutes or so and while the chicken pieces are still in the pan. Sprinkle a generous amount of halloumi over the chicken. Flip the chicken carefully over and fry again, this time, turning the heat up to high. Top with more grated halloumi on the opposite side. At this point, you need to fry the chicken for just another couple of minutes on each side to seal the halloumi into the crust. Remove the chicken from the pan to a platter and allow them to rest a couple of minutes before serving. I always squeeze a good amount of lemon over the top.

Serve with toasted Ciabatta bread slathered with a good quality mayonnaise (see recipe below), sliced tomatoes, cucumbers and butter lettuce.

Serves: 4

Mayonnaise:

2 large egg yolks

1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon water

1 ½ teaspoons sea salt

2 cups canola oil

Add the egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, water and salt to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Blend until the ingredients are combined.

Pour the oil into a measuring cup with a spout. With the processor running, pour in the oil very slowly, in a steady stream. It is important to add the oil slowly because if added too fast, the mayonnaise can break This will take about 3 minutes. You will begin to see the mixture resemble mayonnaise after about half the oil has been added. As soon as all the oil has been added, transfer to an airtight storage container. Keep the mayonnaise refrigerated for up to 2 days.