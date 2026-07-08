Father, son arrested after agents find "arsenal" of guns, drugs during raid at Pittsburgh-area home

A father and his son are facing charges after authorities said agents found cocaine and nearly a dozen guns during a raid at a home in Westmoreland County on Wednesday.

Timothy Bold, 52, and his son, Derek Bold, 22, were arrested after multiple agencies, including the Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and Westmoreland County SWAT searched a home on Shaw Street in North Huntingdon.

The attorney general's office said agents recovered 11 firearms and 152 grams of cocaine. The guns seized include a Winchester 1300 shotgun, Taurus .38 revolver and Remington Model7600 rifle.

(Photo: Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General)

"Our agents, along with law enforcement partners, encountered a convicted felon engaged in drug trafficking with a cache of firearms stored at his home," Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "Those firearms are now off the street, and these arrests should have an impact on public safety for this community."

Timothy Bold is charged with 11 felony counts of illegal possession of firearms and felony drug trafficking. Derek Bold is charged with misdemeanor drug offenses.

"Today's successful seizure by law enforcement not only intercepted harmful drugs from hitting the streets, but a convicted felon with access to an arsenal of firearms was arrested," Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a press release. "I commend the cooperation of law enforcement working together from local, county, and state agencies to apprehend this suspect."