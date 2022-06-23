Gun fired on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

WILMERDING, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are looking for two men accused of firing a gun inside a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus.

A spokesperson for the agency said video from inside the 69-Trafford bus shows one of the men took the gun out of a backpack, placed it on his lap and pulled the trigger around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The bullet hit a window at the back of the bus, but the other two passengers on board weren't injured.

The driver opened the door when he heard the shot and both men ran, the agency said.

"Even though events like this are rare, PRT is always concerned about the safety of our employees and riders," a statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 412-255-1385.