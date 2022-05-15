Greyhound passengers stranded in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Greyhound Bus passengers were stuck waiting to catch their bus out of Pittsburgh. Some riders had been stuck inside the terminal for hours, or in some cases, even days.

Greyhound told KDKA that the issue arose from a network delay due to cancellations out of New York City.

In return, that has impacted Pittsburgh and the departing passengers.

One woman, who had been traveling since Thursday, said she spent hours in several different cities while trying to get to her destination.

She's not the only one sharing these issues.

"It comes over the speakers that 'all buses are delayed until further notice due to no drivers,'" Robyn Manning shared. She was trying to get to Wisconsin.

"I have called the 1-800 number for Greyhound; nobody knows anything, so I'm stuck here with other passengers. There's nowhere to go, nothing to do, the restaurants are closed, and we have to live off the vending machines," Manning said.

In a statement, Greyhound added: "We can confirm there were cancellations out of New York City which resulted in a network delay, impacting Pittsburgh. We are working diligently to accommodate customers and continue their schedules as soon as possible."

One person who claimed to be an employee said the best they can do is book customers a new ticket.