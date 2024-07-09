2 grenades found in checked bag at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two grenades were found in a checked bag at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The Transportation Security Administration said thankfully the grenades were inert, but either way, they're not allowed to fly.

"The traveler said his friend told him that he could take them on a plane. With friends like that, . . .," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote in a social media post.

They're not the first grenades TSA agents have found at the Pittsburgh airport this busy summer travel season. Last month, the TSA intercepted another inert grenade at a checkpoint. The same day, a smoke grenade was found in a carry-on bag.

The finds come as the TSA has been screening a record number of passengers. On Sunday, the TSA said it saw 3 million travelers for the first time ever.

It's been so busy that the Pittsburgh International Airport issued a travel alert last month, telling people with early morning flights to come up to 3 hours early. The airport implemented changes to checkpoints on Monday that are supposed to help cut back on lines.

In Pittsburgh and nationwide, the TSA anticipated a busy travel week for the Fourth of July holiday. The agency was bracing for more than 32 million passengers from June 27 to July 8.