81-year-old Greensburg veteran gifted laptop to continue his education

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An 81-year-old veteran from Greensburg was gifted a laptop so he can fulfill his dream of going back to college.

Air Force veteran Paul Svetahor got his wish for a laptop granted thanks to the Westmoreland County chapter of the national nonprofit Twilight Wish Foundation.

Svetahor wants to go back to college for cybersecurity. Despite his age, he says he's excited to get back into the classroom, and the laptop will help him continue his education.

"Since I've been 75, I've been told I don't qualify. Instead of telling me that I don't qualify because they don't want an old man, I decided, well I'll go get a degree in cybersecurity and when they tell me I don't qualify, I'll say, "Well, according to this I do!'" Svetahor said Thursday while receiving his new laptop.

Svetahor says he's beginning classes on March 4.

Twilight Wish Foundation grants wishes to deserving low-income seniors. Since it was founded in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, in 2003, the nonprofit says it has granted more than 5,800 wishes.

Last year, a lifelong Penguins fan and stroke survivor got a special gift for his birthday through the foundation. The organization set the Navy veteran up with Pens tickets for his 65th birthday.

In 2022, a 71-year-old Pittsburgh woman living on a fixed income was given a trip to visit her family, who she hadn't seen for years, in Virginia.