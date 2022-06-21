Greensburg-Salem considering locker room updates with costly estimates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It could soon cost up to $3 million to renovate the locker rooms at Greensburg-Salem High School.

According to the Tribune-Review, rough estimates for the project are between $1.5 million and $3 million.

The project will include a full-blown remodel, including flooring and team meeting rooms.

The high school's principal says that making improvements are a matter of student safety.