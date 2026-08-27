Greensburg parents charged after baby suffers fractured skull and tests positive for cocaine and marijuana

A Greensburg mother and father are facing charges after police said their infant child suffered a fractured skull and tested positive for cocaine and marijuana.

According to court paperwork, the City of Greensburg Police Department was called to an apartment on College Avenue around 11 p.m. on July 8 for a welfare check involving an infant.

Police said when officers got there, 25-year-old Danielle Kowalski said that she had gotten home from work and found her son on the floor crying. She said he had been in the care of his father, 32-year-old Steven Kopetsky. Kowalski told police that Kopetsky appeared to have passed out while lying in bed with the infant, who she said must have rolled onto the floor.

The baby boy was taken to the hospital, where police said he was diagnosed with a skull fracture. Testing also identified cocaine and marijuana in his system, investigators said. Police did not give an update on the baby's condition in court paperwork filed on Tuesday.

Officers said when they went to search the apartment the next day, Kopetsky was on his way out with a garbage bag. Police said there was marijuana inside the bag, and Kopetsky admitted to buying about a pound of marijuana. He told officers he was trying to get rid of it after he saw police pull up.

The criminal complaint says Kopetsky admitted to selling marijuana, but said Kowalski didn't know. Police said a search of Kopetsky's cellphone showed texts between him and Kowalski about drug transactions.

Both are facing endangering the welfare of children and drug charges. Kopetsky was also charged with tampering with evidence.