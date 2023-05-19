Developer looking to build brand new amphitheater in Greensburg

Developer looking to build brand new amphitheater in Greensburg

Developer looking to build brand new amphitheater in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses across the country, one local developer is working to bring business back to Greensburg.

City Cribs is taking steps to build a brand new amphitheater.

Last week, city council unanimously approved City Cribs' proposal to improve what is currently a vacant lot on South Pennsylvania Avenue into an amphitheater.

City Cribs co-owner Suzanne Ward said the lot used to house Derby's restaurant but said the building was demolished.

"And over the years it became dilapidated and started falling onto our building here next to us," Ward said.

She said right next to the property is another building of theirs that will be a new eatery and store, RSVP Gifts & More, once it opens.

Ward said the Land Bank must approve the sale next. If it is approved, Ward will continue working to bring in an amphitheater that connects to the eatery.

"We could have a band up top that the community can enjoy and they don't necessarily have to be in the eatery. Then they can come hang out on the grass, maybe a poetry reading, maybe yoga, whatever," Ward said.

Ward said she believes the council unanimously voted in her favor because of her success in the downtown area already.

"They know that when we say we're going to do something, we're going to do it," Ward said.

Across the street from the future amphitheater, City Cribs owns another building that they renovated that currently houses several stores and apartments.

"I think the more businesses that can come into Greensburg and open their doors and the less vacant buildings we have the better for everybody," Ward said.

If all goes as planned, Ward hopes the new amphitheater will be completed and open to the public by next spring.