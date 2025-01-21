Pittsburgh-area mom pleads guilty but mentally ill to trying to kill daughter with fentanyl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greensburg mom pleaded guilty but mentally ill after police said she tried to kill her 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl, prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Skye Naggy, 32, pleaded guilty but mentally ill to attempted homicide, aiding suicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, interference with child custody and endangering the welfare of a child, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

According to the criminal complaint filed when she was charged in November 2022, Naggy was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital's behavioral health services and later released. An aunt was supposed to get custody of Naggy's daughter, but police said they couldn't find the girl or Naggy after she was released.

While looking for Naggy and her daughter, police said they found letters telling family members what items they could take after their deaths and one telling her daughter to drink "the apple juice," saying, "You are saved come to heaven with mom and God."

Prosecutors said Naggy claimed God told her she was going to die soon and she needed fentanyl to protect herself and her daughter.

Police were able to find Naggy and the girl with a Bible in a wooded area by the Loyalhanna Lake dam.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where police said she tested positive for fentanyl and opiates.

Naggy will be sentenced in the next three months.

"DA Ziccarelli commends Greensburg Police for their investigative work in keeping this child safe and appreciates the professionalism shown by Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar in prosecuting this challenging and sensitive case," the district attorney's office said in a statement.