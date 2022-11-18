Greensburg mom accused of trying to kill 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Greensburg mother is facing attempted homicide charges after police said she tried to kill her 8-year-old daughter with fentanyl.

According to the criminal complaint, Skye Naggy was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital's behavioral health services on Oct. 25. Family members said Naggy had been asking for help getting fentanyl and believed God told her that she and her daughter would die soon and that the powerful opioid would make it easier.

Police said medical records showed Naggy was released a few hours later because she told doctors her family was dysfunctional and the case worker felt her commitment was punitive.

An aunt was supposed to get custody of Naggy's daughter, but police said they couldn't find the girl or Naggy after she was released.

While looking for Naggy and her daughter, police said they found letters telling family members what items they could take after their deaths and one telling her daughter to drink "the apple juice," saying, "You are saved come to heaven with mom and God."

Police were able to find Naggy and her daughter with a Bible in a wooded area by the Loyalhanna Lake dam.

Naggy was involuntarily committed to behavioral health services again. The girl was examined at the hospital and tested positive for opiates and fentanyl.

Naggy is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of the first degree, attempted drug delivery resulting in death, attempting aiding suicide, corruption of minors and kidnapping.