Greene County man sentenced to 3,000 years on child rape conviction

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Greene County man was sentenced to 3,000 years after a jury convicted him of raping a girl at least once a day for six years.

The Greene County district attorney said when he received Matthew Perry's case, he decided to charge one count for every day the child was abused, resulting in more than 2,000 counts each of child rape, deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors for over 13,000 counts.

Perry was found guilty after a four-day jury trial in November. He was sentenced on Tuesday to 3,000 years and isn't eligible for parole until the year 3523.

During the trial, District Attorney David Russo said the defense argued the child couldn't be believed because she didn't immediately disclose the abuse when CYS went to the house. But Russo said the victim testified she was raped every day and it was "as routine as brushing her teeth."

The victim's friend saw what was happening and told the school counselor, starting the investigation.