Former Greene County DA and chief detective charged for allegedly using powers against political enemies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former Greene County district attorney and his chief detective are facing charges after state prosecutors said they used the powers of their office to go after political enemies.

Former Greene County District Attorney David Russo and Zachary Sams, who served as the chief detective for the DA's office, were charged by a statewide investigating grand jury, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced on Wednesday.

The presentment from the investigating grand jury lays out several disputes between Russo and other Greene County officials and alleges Russo and Sams used their power to retaliate.

"The common thread underpinning the case was Russo's desire to deliver retribution against his political enemies and bolster his reelection bid," the attorney general's office wrote in a press release.

Prosecutors said one of the first "points of contention" happened when Russo failed to notify the county human resources department about the resignation of his victim witness coordinator in October 2021. When the commissioners hired a new victim witness coordinator and decided to have that person report to them instead of the district attorney, prosecutors said Russo told local law enforcement not to cooperate with the new hire and that if they did, they could be charged.

In April 2022, when allegations of criminal wrongdoing surfaced against an attorney who had challenged Russo for election in 2019, prosecutors said he called a local police chief and insisted he file charges. The Greene County solicitor said there was a clear conflict of interest and demanded that Russo recuse himself from the investigation.

In two other instances, the attorney general's office said Russo told Sams to open criminal investigations, but those cases didn't go anywhere because there was no proof of a crime.

In one of those cases, prosecutors said Sams opened a criminal investigation after Russo's name ended up last on the ballot for the 2023 primary. Russo approved filing charges against a county commissioner and the county solicitor, but "the affidavits of probable cause did not set forth a legal or factual basis to criminally charge either individual," the attorney general's office said.

Russo ended up losing the 2023 Republican primary to Brianna Vanata, who won the election for district attorney.

Both Russo and Sams were charged with retaliation for past official action, official oppression and conspiracy. Russo was also charged with conflict of interest and misapplication of entrusted property.