Greene County solicitor calls for district attorney to be removed from office

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Greene County solicitor filed a criminal complaint last week calling for the district attorney to be removed from office.

The complaint claims Greene County District Attorney David Russo abused his power as district attorney and has been using his office to "go after persons who criticize him and he has a history of charging those people."

"Given the timing, given the allegations, I don't think it takes a rocket scientist to see they want to remove a district attorney," Russo said.

Russo is furious about the timing of the 28-page criminal complaint filed against him in the Court of Common Pleas by Greene County Solicitor Robert Grimm days before the primary election.

"I find it offensive that this would occur before a primary," he said. "If they had some kind of issue, they could bring it up after the primary."

Grimm outlined several alleged criminal acts and misbehaviors against Russo. They include the alleged firing of a highly experienced assistant prosecutor based on age, the prosecution of a former county detective despite a conflict of interest, the creation of a SWAT team without proper credentials, insurance and equipment, and the arrest of 911 county employees on "felony process" crimes without "probable cause"

"Politically motivated. I'll address it. I'll address it in court," Russo said.

In April, Grimm and Greene County Commissioner Mike Belding were charged with misdemeanors over how the elections board handled the ballot order selection process for the upcoming primary election.

Russo said when several candidates objected, they were automatically put on the bottom of the ballot. The state Attorney General's Office reviewed the case and recently dropped the charges, and Grimm returned to his position.

He declined an interview but issued a statement saying, "As an attorney and former prosecutor I believe that I should refrain from seeking publicity regarding any criminal prosecution. I will apply the same standards to this matter. The complaint speaks for itself and the testimony in the case will support the allegations contained therein. This statement will be my only comment until after the June 8, 2023 hearing."

Russo said he is ready to fight these allegations.