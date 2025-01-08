Greek Meat "Sausages" | Cooking with Rania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris found some inspiration from her Greek heritage for this recipe!

Greek Meat "Sausages"



(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

½ pound ground lamb or beef

½ pound ground pork

1 ½ cups Panko bread crumbs

1 cup finely chopped red onion – sauteed until lightly golden

1/3 cup dry red wine

1 medium ripe tomato – grated

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

1 large egg

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the Yogurt Sauce:

2 cups thick Greek full fat yogurt

½ teaspoon (or more to taste) cayenne pepper

1 clove garlic – crushed

2 tablespoons Greek olive oil

Sea salt to taste

Garnish:

2 large tomatoes – diced

1 thinly sliced Vidalia onion

1 large lemon cut in half

Pita bread or Naan, cut into triangles and lightly toasted

Directions:

In a large bowl, combined the meats, breadcrumbs and onion. Mix gently and then add in the wine, grated tomato, mustard, and beaten egg. Mix slightly with your hands to combine. Add the thyme, salt and pepper and mix again until all of the ingredients are well combined. If the mixture is too loose, add more breadcrumbs. Cover and refrigerate for about one hour.

Preheat the oven to 350°

Form the mixture into oval shaped sausages. Place them on a baking pan with sides and bake them for about 20 - 25 minutes or until they are firm to the touch and "almost" cooked through. Turn the broiler to high and finish the "sausages" by broiling them not only to brown them, but to also finish the cooking process.

While the "sausages" are baking, make the yogurt sauce by combining the yogurt, cayenne, garlic, olive oil, and salt in a bowl. Whisk gently.

To serve:

Place the "sausages" on the serving platter and sprinkle the diced tomatoes and Vidalia onion slices over them. Squeeze the lemon halves over the entire dish. Serve yogurt sauce on the side for guests to help themselves along with the toasted Pita or Naan triangles.

Yield: 12 "sausages"