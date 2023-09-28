Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank opens brand new facility, 'The Market'

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - On Thursday morning, members of the community helped open The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's newest space.

This 30,000-square-foot expanded facility in Duquesne will help the food bank continue to aid those battling food insecurity in their 11-county service area.

Lisa Scales, the President and CEO of the food bank said when she looks at this new facility, she is so grateful to the community who came together to make this space happen.

"This is a celebration not only of the completion of the building renovations," she said. "But it is really about the collective power of the community coming together to support us and ensure we are a strong organization."

One of the big features of this new building is an expanded cooler space to keep food fresh along with a new food pantry called "The Market" open six days a week, that is stocked in part with help from Giant Eagle.

Dan Donovan of Giant Eagle said that they have been proud partners of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank since it first opened.

"So whether you are Giant Eagle or The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, what's critically important is being dedicated to giving back to the communities you serve," said Donovan. "What we share is a common passion for feeding people. We do it in different ways. But together we serve our neighborhoods hopefully really well."

You can learn more or help make an impact on The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank's website at this link.