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1 bicyclist killed, another injured after getting trapped under rock on Great Allegheny Passage

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

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One bicyclist was killed and another was injured after getting trapped under a rock on the Great Allegheny Passage in Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, authorities said. 

The two people got stuck under the rock after a rockslide at mile marker 87.6 of the path around noon, Ohiopyle State Park said in a Facebook post. Pennsylvania State Police said one biker was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment. 

"The trail is closed in the immediate area and the public is asked to avoid," the state park said. 

The Office of the Fayette County Coroner said in a news release that the biker who died was a 76-year-old woman from Florida. The identity of the second biker was not released, and the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is investigating. The coroner said more information will be released "once it's available."

Earlier this summer, a 1.2-mile section of the Great Allegheny Passage was temporarily closed for work to address ongoing landslide concerns under the area of Kennywood Park in West Mifflin.

The 150-mile path between Pittsburgh and Cumberland, Maryland, attracts hundreds of thousands of people each year and has become a major economic boom for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

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