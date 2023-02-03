Shapiro orders 2,300 state employees back to office starting in March

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Starting next month, 2,300 state employees will be back working in person once again.

Recently sworn-in Gov. Josh Shapiro made the decision.

Many employees had been working remotely, at least part of the time. Starting March 6, they'll have to report to the office at least three days a week.

This applies to all senior managers who work under the governor's jurisdiction, the governor's office staff and cabinet members.

It does not impact any state employees represented by a union.