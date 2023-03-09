Shapiro rejects Norfolk Southern's apology, saying he wants to see actions to reimburse Pennsylvanians

Shapiro rejects Norfolk Southern's apology, saying he wants to see actions to reimburse Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Gov. Josh Shapiro was in Philadelphia on Thursday to attend President Biden's budget address.

But in an interview seen only on KDKA-TV, Shapiro took a moment to talk with political editor Jon Delano about several topics, including an apology by Norfolk Southern's CEO.

Before the Senate Environment Committee on Thursday, Norfolk Southern's CEO, Alan Shaw, delivered an apology to the residents of East Palestine and surrounding communities, an apology Shapiro quickly dismissed.

"I had Alan Shaw in my office in the state Capitol last week, and he apologized there. And for me, I don't care about Alan Shaw's words. I care about his actions," Shapiro told KDKA-TV's Jon Delano.

Shapiro said he told the Norfolk Southern CEO that Pennsylvanians must be fully compensated for their losses as a result of the derailment.

"I demanded that Norfolk Southern under his leadership pay for the damage they created, not just right now, but well into the future as long as it takes to make our communities whole in Beaver and Lawrence counties," said the governor.

While Shaw often seemed evasive to senators' questions, Shapiro said he got some explicit commitments from the railroad executive.

"I had a stern and direct meeting with him, and I made a number of initial demands, and he's agreed to all of them," Shapiro said.

Shapiro said no Pennsylvanian should suffer any out-of-pocket loss, from housing to income to testing to public safety to health care, and this includes future costs as well.

So how will the governor make sure residents and communities are reimbursed?

Delano: "A lot of people don't trust Norfolk Southern."

Shapiro: "No, and they shouldn't trust Norfolk Southern."

Delano: "How do you hold Norfolk Southern accountable to the funding that Alan Shaw, the CEO, has committed to you?"

Shapiro: "He's made a binding commitment to me, and we expect he will pay up and Norfolk Southern will honor its commitment. It would appear on the basis of the initial rollout of funds that's exactly what they're doing."

Shapiro says he has other tools at his disposal to ensure compliance, including the criminal referral he has already made to the state attorney general.

For those affected, PEMA – the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency -- has a dashboard online with links to lots of resources available.