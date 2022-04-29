Gorton's issues voluntary recall of frozen fish sandwiches

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The FDA in coordination with Gorton's Seafood has issued a voluntary recall of one of their frozen products.

The recall is for 100-percent Whole Filets for a possible presence of bone fragments, which pose a choking hazard.

They were sold at select retailers across the U.S., including at Giant Food and Giant Martin's stores in Pennsylvania.

No injuries have been reported in the recall.

More information can be found on the FDA website at this link.