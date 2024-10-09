Godzilla defends Pittsburgh from spotted lanternflies in new Phipps garden railroad display

Sneak peek of the Garden Railroad at Phipps Conservatory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Have the spotted lanternflies finally met their match? In Phipps' newest garden railroad display, Godzilla is trying to protect the city of Pittsburgh from the invasive pests.

The battle between Godzilla and a giant spotted lanternfly is arguably the highlight of Phipps Conservatory's "Garden Railroad: Movie Magic," but there are plenty of other scenes in this season's miniature display.

"Garden Railroad: Movie Magic will allow guests to explore a bustling movie lot home to genres like fantasy, western, science fiction, horror and action with whimsical and interactive aspects! With an abundance of fascinating features surrounded by a beautiful plant palette, our Garden Railroad is sure to bring Hollywood magic to the glasshouse," the description on Phipps' website reads.

One of the scenes shows a dramatic explosion as tiny robbers hold up a bank in a miniature western town. Another shows a helicopter circling around the set of a horror film starring "mushroom zombies."

There's also Godzilla, or "Phippzila," defending the city from spotted lanternflies, which are scaling the side of the Cathedral of Learning.

(Photo: Paul g. Wiegman)

"Garden Railroad: Movie Magic" opened on Saturday and runs through March 9.

Also on Saturday, Phipps opened its fall flower show called "Rhythm and Blooms." The show features multiple exhibits, pairing music with dazzling flower displays.

Phipps is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays. Walk-ins are welcome, but visitors are encouraged to buy tickets ahead of time.