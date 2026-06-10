New "glamping" reservations at Laurel Hill State Park canceled over tent safety concerns

Last October, Pennsylvania announced plans to bring "glamping," or luxury camping, to several state parks, including Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County. But now, some of those plans have been put on hold.

A safety issue involving tents scheduled to be used at several parks has forced cancellations and refunds for people who had already booked reservations.

According to Timberline Glamping, a recently manufactured batch of canvas tents was unable to meet both fireproofing and waterproofing requirements at the same time due to changes in federal environmental standards.

The company says that because the tents did not meet safety expectations, it made the decision not to use them.

In a statement to KDKA, Timberline Glamping said, "Timberline Glamping prioritizes the safety of our guests over any profits or convenience. All reservations that had to be cancelled due to this safety recall have been refunded in full."

The issue comes as Pennsylvania state parks continue to see strong visitor numbers and growing interest in camping. State officials have promoted the glamping initiative as a way to expand overnight lodging options and attract new visitors to the parks.

In a statement to KDKA, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said, "DCNR is committed to keeping visitors informed and ensuring all facilities meet strict safety standards. Timberline Glamping identified an issue with a batch of canvas tents that prevent fireproofing and waterproofing treatments from working together, and glampsites using those tents will remain closed. Six sites at Hickory Run and Promised Land State Parks remain on track to open by July 4 using tents that meet safety requirements, and no issues have been reported at French Creek State Park. Timberline notified guests in advance, issued refunds, and has worked closely with DCNR to address the issue and meet the Commonwealth's public safety standards."

Timberline Glamping says it will provide updated information on reopening timelines once the new tents are in place for folks this summer.