4-year-old girl hit by box truck in West Homestead after losing control of bike

A 4-year-old girl was hospitalized after police said she was hit by a box truck in West Homestead.

The Allegheny County Police Department said the 911 call about the girl came in around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the 4-year-old lost control of her bike and hit a parked vehicle near the intersection of West Eighth Avenue and Neel Street in West Homestead. After that, she was hit by a box truck, police said.

Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene.

The girl was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital, but police didn't give an update on her condition.

Allegheny County police said their detectives are initiating the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

No other information was released by police on Wednesday.