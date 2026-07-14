Pennsylvania woman neglected care for her unresponsive daughter who allegedly drank bleach, state police say

A Dawson, Pennsylvania, woman has been charged after Pennsylvania State Police say she failed to seek medical treatment for her 8-year-old daughter, who was unresponsive in the backseat of her car after she allegedly ingested bleach at a campground in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia.

Police have charged Lisa Miller, 60, with endangering the welfare of children after learning of an incident involving her child that took place at Big Bear Lake Camplands, 30 miles east of Morgantown.

State police in Belle Vernon and Uniontown, at the request of Preston County emergency personnel, were asked to assist with a welfare check involving a child traveling into Pennsylvania just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Troopers began canvassing Route 51 and located Miller's vehicle in Fayette County. There, troopers found the girl unresponsive, bound by multiple seatbelts, and actively seizing, according to the criminal complaint.

The child was transported to Uniontown Hospital before being transferred to Ruby Memorial Hospital due to her condition.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele says the girl's 15-year-old brother became a crucial witness. The brother was in the passenger seat of the vehicle during the traffic stop and relayed to state police that he was told the girl had ingested the bleach, and she eventually vomited blood.

The boy also noticed the girl was unconscious and covered in bruises, which he said were the result of Miller striking the girl.

The boy suggested to Miller that she take the girl to the hospital, where Miller responded by saying she would take the girl home to "lock her up." Miller failed to stop at two hospitals while traveling into Pennsylvania before the traffic stop, according to the complaint.

"We found a dog leash that may have been used to tie the girl up at one point; she was wearing multiple seatbelts. We found some other things very disturbing. Bruises all over her body. It seemed that somebody was taking measures to cover up the bruises with some type of lotion. Again, just horrific allegations," Aubele said.

The girl remains in stable condition and on life support, police said.

Miller has since been taken into custody. Police say more charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

"We are extremely grateful for the family that made the phone call to 911 because this outcome could have been a lot different if Lisa Miller made it home and did not get stopped," Trooper Kaylee Barnhart said.

Aubele added that much of the investigative work is now being conducted in West Virginia and believes Miller could eventually be extradited there.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Uniontown barracks at 724-439-7111 and reference incident number PA 2026-903518.