Girl arrested, 2 people and Pittsburgh officer taken to hospital after chase and crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A girl was arrested and three people, including a Pittsburgh officer, were taken to the hospital after police said a threat involving a gun on FaceTime led to a chase and crash.

Police said officers responded to reported threats with a gun made over FaceTime around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. 

When officers found a vehicle believed to be involved, police said it sped away and eventually crashed on North Negly and Margaretta. 

A girl ran from the vehicle and was apprehended after a short chase on foot, police said. She was taken to a hospital for evaluation pending arrest. 

An officer was treated at a hospital with ankle and wrist injuries after the chase. 

Three other people inside the vehicle were questioned and released at the scene, police said. Two of them were taken to a hospital for evaluation after they complained about minor pain. 

Police said the vehicle was stolen. The investigation is still ongoing. 

First published on July 21, 2023 / 9:43 PM

