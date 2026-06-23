Giant Eagle looking for other bread options after 120-year-old Schwebel's announces closure

Schewbel's is closing after 120 years, meaning Giant Eagle will have to find a new bakery to make its branded bread.

A spokesperson for Giant Eagle says Schewbel Baking Company is the source of both its Schwebel's-branded bread and its Giant Eagle-branded bread. Now the grocery store chain is looking for other options.

"Customers can be assured that a wide variety of bread options will continue to be available as we work to introduce additional value-oriented bread options in the near future," Giant Eagle's spokesperson said in a statement.

Citing years of "significant operational and financial constraints," Youngstown-based Schwebel Baking Company announced last week that it has no other option but to wind down operations and pursue a formal liquidation in the coming weeks.

The company makes bread under brand names like Schwebel's, 'taliano, Millbrook and Sun-Maid, selling products at stores across Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York.

"We've worked with our advisors for several months to identify a buyer or investment source, however despite significant efforts to adapt to changing market conditions and secure additional investment, the company was unable to establish a sustainable path forward," Schwebel's CEO Steve Cooper said in a news release.

Giant Eagle said it was "saddened" to learn about the planned closure of Schwebel's, as the grocery store and bakery "enjoyed a strong partnership" for many years.

The company got its start in 1906 when Joseph and Dora Schwebel began baking bread in their kitchen and selling the loaves door to door in their Youngstown neighborhood.