Man charged with trying to start fire in Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle Market District

A man is facing charges of arson and risking a catastrophe after police say he allegedly tried to start a fire inside a Giant Eagle Market District in Aspinwall.

Pittsburgh police say 33-year-old Russell Welenski took a seat in the café area Wednesday night and lit a fire, then walked out, allegedly holding a grill lighter.

The store was evacuated as smoke began to fill the building. As the small fire grew, police said a store employee jumped into action with a fire extinguisher, braving the smoke to put out the flames.

"Hero. Most of the people would run, you know?" said shopper Vaclav David.

On Friday, soot marks could still be seen on the ceiling near where the fire broke out.

"I didn't know that. That's crazy," David said.

A large part of the café section is surrounded and sealed off with plastic sheeting. Workers could be seen cleaning up the mess and burnt up materials left behind.

KDKA reached out to Giant Eagle for comment. With the exception of the area damaged, it seemed it was business as usual on Friday.

Arrested at a nearby fast food restaurant on Thursday morning, Welenski is in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with multiple felonies, including arson and risking a catastrophe.