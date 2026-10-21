GetGo now charges $3 to put air in your tires

It's the time of year when you'll likely need to fill up your tires because cold temperatures play with air pressure. But just as the price of everything is going up, so too is the cost of air.

People used to be able to fill up their tires for free at GetGo, but now the gas station chain charges $3.

KDKA reached out to GetGo about why it's now charging for air.

"We appreciate feedback from our customers and understand that air service is valued by many," the statement said. "After testing the change at select locations over the summer, we began transitioning to paid air service in September to coincide with the installation of new, more reliable equipment. We remain focused on delivering a convenient, high-quality experience for our customers."

Gwendolyn Dolyn was at GetGo to fill up her tires on Wednesday, but when KDKA-TV told her it would be $3, she said she'd be going home and using her own pump.

When GetGo customer Curtis Ramey learned about the new charge, he called it "robbery."

"That's kind of crazy," he said. "You can breathe air for free."

Some gas stations have been charging for air for a while, though it's cheaper. At one Sunoco station, it costs 75 cents.

GetGo has 279 locations throughout several states. Not all have the new machines yet, but they will soon.

"That's insane," said GetGo customer Callie Munch. "It's always been free. It's air. Air is all around us. Why should we have to pay for it?"