Garden in Hill District provides seniors with community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A garden is growing in a Pittsburgh neighborhood and giving seniors something they've been missing: community.

Sitting atop the Thelma Lovette YMCA in the Hill District, tomatoes, peppers and other fruits and vegetables are providing a purpose beyond nutrition. In a partnership with UPMC Matilda Theiss Health Center and seniors at the Macedonia Family and Community Enrichment Center, that purpose is helping others.

"This garden is a project about two years in the making," said UPMC Matilda Theiss Health Center communication education coordinator Jessica Magnu. "Taking something they have hands on and do. Anybody can grow a plant, anybody can grow a flower."

Magnu says the project provides the socialization seniors need and education they didn't expect.

Many were also unaware of the rich history in growing food in the Hill District.

"We see this as not just as a singular garden but it's actually part of the ecosystem in the neighborhood and part of the history of the neighborhood," said Terri Baltimore, who works in the garden.

For many in the Hill District, food insecurity has been an issue. With no grocery store in the area, options are limited and for some, this garden is the only place to get fresh produce.

"Nice tomatoes, nice big bell pepper and baby cherry tomatoes," said Anna Mustafa, who works in the garden.

"It's been really good to see these things grow from those seedlings to things that the seniors can take home and eat," said Baltimore.

Jacqueline Foster, like so many seniors who volunteer their time to maintain the garden, takes pride in the w ork they do -- from planting to harvesting to sharing the produce.

What they don't use is given out to the Hill community.

"It's not like they have a vast amount, but they do share what they do have here for all of us," said Jacqueline Foster.

It's small for now, but one day there's hope to open a market for all.