3 hospitalized after Pittsburgh garbage truck causes chain-reaction crash in Turtle Creek

One person is in critical condition and two others are stable after a crash involving a garbage truck in Turtle Creek.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the city of Pittsburgh garbage truck was heading east on the Tri-Boro Expressway when it hit the back of a Mitsubishi Mirage stopped at a red light at Grant Street.

The garbage truck continued through the intersection, hitting a Chevy Colorado before overturning onto its side. The force of that impact knocked a tire off the Colorado, sending it flying into an unoccupied Turtle Creek police car and smashing through the back window.

One person is in critical condition and two others are stable after a crash involving a garbage truck in Turtle Creek. (Photo: KDKA)

"This is the main drag of Tri-Boro through Turtle Creek," said Turtle Creek Fire Department Lt. Mike McAllister. "It's going to be several hours once county does their investigation, especially from Grant Street to Monroeville Avenue of Tri-Boro."

Police have not yet said what caused the garbage truck to hit that first car.