Family of Westmoreland County boy stabbed to death asks funeral attendees to dress in his "image and honor"

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Funeral and viewing services have been set for the 10-year-old Westmoreland County boy who police say was stabbed to death by his 13-year-old friend.

Police said Hunter Meyers was killed by James Campbell during a sleepover at a home on Donegal Lake Road in Donegal Township on Aug. 1. According to court records, Campbell was charged as an adult with homicide and first-degree murder.

Last week, Meyer's mother posted on Facebook saying Campell and her son are cousins. Investigators said Meyers was staying over at Campbell's house.

"James was my son's cousin and my nephew. No there is no blood relation," Dorothy Meyers said in a Facebook post on Aug. 2. "But it doesn't take blood to be a family. Hunter and James were cousins and best friends."

"Please feel free to share his pictures," she added. "My sons (sic) beautiful face needs to be out there."

Hunter Meyers Credit: Provided

Investigators said a motive for the stabbing has not been determined.

According to the 10-year-old boy's obituary, the viewing is set for Tuesday and Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Snyder-Green Funeral Home in Ligonier. His funeral will be at the funeral home on Thursday at 11 a.m.

His family is asking people in attendance to dress in "Hunter's image and honor" by wearing jeans, button-up shirts and boots, which were "Hunter's trademark footwear," the obituary said.

Hunter Meyers' obituary remembered him as a "bright and intelligent boy" who wanted to be a diesel mechanic and a police officer when he grew up. He loved fishing with his father, "cuddle time" with his mom and going to the park with his family.

"He was kind, caring, smart, strong willed, charismatic and brave," the obituary said.

"Hunter was loved by his family and friends and will forever be missed," it added.