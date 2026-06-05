Pennsylvania burglary suspect found 23 years later living under brother's identity in Michigan

A Pennsylvania man wanted on burglary charges was arrested more than 20 years later after authorities said he was found living in Michigan under his brother's identity.

Pennsylvania State Police said 45-year-old Robert Scott was one of three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that happened in May 2003 on Sylvanus Avenue in Uniontown. Police said during the burglary, three people forced their way into the home and robbed two people at gunpoint. As one of the victims tried to flee, a firearm was discharged in their direction, troopers said.

Police said last month, a trooper in Uniontown who was in charge of tracking and apprehending fugitives began pursuing new investigative leads in the robbery.

During the investigation, police said they learned that Scott may have been living in Michigan while using his brother's identity. Through further investigation, police confirmed Scott had been using his brother's personal information on official documents and was in the Michigan court system under his brother's identity.

The U.S. Marshals Service took Scott into custody on Thursday in Romulus, Michigan, near Detroit, police said. After he was arrested, troopers said he admitted his real identity. He is currently awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

"This arrest demonstrates the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to pursue justice, regardless of the passage of time," Pennsylvania State Police said in the press release.

Anyone who has information about any other fugitives is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police's Uniontown station at 724-439-7111.