Frosty mornings turn into sunny and comfortable afternoons in the Pittsburgh region

The stretch of cool mornings giving way to pleasant afternoons will continue for at least the next week and beyond.

This is the time of year when morning traffic accidents start to tick up due to a couple of issues. Deer are on the move as they try to prepare for the lean winter months, sunrise times are late enough that it is still dark for parts of the morning commute, and frost can cause slick spots for motorists who aren't expecting it.

Frost Advisory in place for parts of the region until 9 a.m. KDKA Weather Center

You may not realize that when we put up a map with temperatures in the mid to upper-30s, that's the temperature at two meters above ground level. There's a whole bunch that can happen and occurs below two meters agl, and when it comes to driving, we are really only concerned about what is happening at road level. That's where a false sense of safety can occur, with people seeing the temperature on their cars showing a temperature well above 32°, but slick conditions are still possible on roads. The nice thing with newer cars is that they will ding from anywhere from 39° down to 37° to show that slick conditions are indeed possible.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Oct. 22, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Getting into the forecast, highs today should hit the mid-60s. Yesterday's high was just 66° (I had us at 68°), and I am going to maintain my 66° forecast high for today. We will see plenty of sun with light winds coming in from the north. Noon temperatures should be in the low 60s.

Friday will be interesting, as we will have a chance for maybe some drizzle during the morning as a back door cold front moves through. This should push Friday highs down to the low 60s. We will also see cloudy skies for the morning before sunshine returns in the afternoon. Friday morning temperatures will be up near 40° with noon temperatures in the upper 50s.

The rest of the weekend is looking pleasant, with the cool mornings giving way to pleasant afternoons. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday should tick down to the mid-30s, with afternoon highs hitting the mid-60s on Saturday and upper sixties on Sunday.

Steelers in Paris: Game starts at 9:30 a.m. our time. 3:30 p.m. in Paris. Sunny skies are expected. Paris' sunset time will be near 6:40 p.m., so the game should be wrapping up with a beautiful golden hour glow. Skies will be clear for the game, with game-time temps in the mid to upper 50s.

The next week will see a couple of mornings where these slick spots will be possible. Clear overnight skies with light winds and low humidity levels will allow rapid cooling, with hard road surfaces cooling fast. Where temperatures will remain well above 32 ° most mornings, frosty conditions are expected. Treat every morning, and every break, like ice may be near.