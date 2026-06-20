How a Pittsburgh-based immigration rights group says it is making an impact

As emergency dispatchers answer calls for help, another group is preparing to respond.

"It's neighbors protecting neighbors. Neighbors loving neighbors," said Jaime Martinez, the founder and executive director of Pittsburgh-based immigration rights group Frontline Dignity.

In a region known for asking people to look for their neighbors, Frontline Dignity says it is trying to be a helper one Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at a time. Legal observers from the group were there on May 25 when a confrontation occurred between law enforcement and the manager of Central Diner and Grille in Robinson Township.

"We hear about these taking place. We have neighbors every day going out and coming face to face with one of the worst days in people's lives, one of the worst moments in a person's life," said Martinez.

And in moments like those, the group says it provides valuable resources.

"Fill in gaps and get people the help they need, and most importantly, affirm their humanity through the work of our neighbor," Martinez said.

KDKA's Mamie Bah asked, "What do you say to people who say organizations like yourself are obstructing?"

"We're not obstructing," Martinez said. "All we do is legally observe. Everyone has a right to record law enforcement as they do their job."

Martinez added, "We are observers, not obstructers; we are never interrupting, just observing. And our presence is sometimes enough for behaviors to change and situations to become less violent."

In November last year, Frontline Dignity was launched in response to immigration raids across the country and in the Pittsburgh area. There are 1,200 volunteers in the region.

"We are regularly in contact with immigrants and refugees," Martinez said.

Bah asked, "How are they feeling when it comes to the political climate and everything they are seeing?"

"People are afraid," Martinez said, adding, "People are really afraid to leave their homes, to go grocery shopping, take their kids to school. Every time a rumor spreads on Facebook, a whole wave of children won't go to school and a whole wave of parents won't earn a day's wage."

For Frontline Dignity, being a good neighbor in times like these means showing up.

"It becomes our task as Americans, I would say, to say, 'you're welcome here, you are loved,'" Martinez said.