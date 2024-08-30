Rain chances in Pittsburgh are lower today but weekend storms are possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today will likely be the fifth 90° day in a row in Pittsburgh.

That will match the longest string of 90-degree days so far this year (we won't have another one) that was set last month. If we hit 90° today it will be only the 7th time we have seen a stretch of five or more 90° days in a row since 2000.

Hot weather stays in place today.

High temperatures expected today - August 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

I am expecting today will be our fifth day in a row hitting the 90°. This is a feat that is fairly rare for our area.

It's pretty rare air indeed.

The heat and humidity in place have certainly energized our atmosphere. It doesn't take too much to set things into motion for storm development. We saw that yesterday with strong storms developing and causing some wind and hail damage. Downpours also slowed traffic as high rain rates caused ponding on some area roads. The storms did not move very fast so that compounded the problem.

Yesterday we had a lingering surface low that acted as the trigger for afternoon storm development. Today we don't have such a feature around so the storm chance is lower. This sets the stage for nasty storms to develop Saturday afternoon.

The places we could see severe weather on Saturday, August 31, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Large hail, gusty winds, and even tornados will be possible as the leading edge of a cold front sweeps through during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Yesterday I had some concerns that storms could impact the Pitt football game that kicks off at noon at Acrisure Stadium. The chance of storms impacting the game is still there but lower today than they were yesterday at this time.

Conditions for Plum vs. Latrobe at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. KDKA Weather Center

Go Pitt!

The heat breaks behind Saturday storms.

I have highs today hitting 92°. Noon temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s. Morning temps dipped to near 70 in most communities.

I have Saturday highs near 90°. I am forecasting a high of 88° for Pittsburgh on Saturday. Sunday should be cloudy. Model data shows the day is dry, but I am maintaining a low drizzle chance for the day. Labor day will be dry and sunny with highs just in the mid-70s. Maybe good for a nice bike ride or hike?

You may enjoy time next to the grill.

7-day forecast: August 30, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

