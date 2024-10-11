Friday's weather in Pittsburgh starts off cold but warms up throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning will be the coldest since April 22nd (33°). It's been a while since we have seen temperatures this cool in Pittsburgh.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

This is the part where you ask 'How long has it been Ron?' in unison. I am glad you asked. The last time temperatures dipped below 40° in Pittsburgh was April 26th (39°).

That's a span of 168 days.

Today will be a quick one-off heading into the weekend with temperatures warming up to near 70 this afternoon. Temperatures will be milder on Saturday and Sunday with highs likely hitting the upper 60s and morning lows near 50 degrees.

High temperatures throughout the day - October 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Today will be the last sunny day in a while with clouds returning on Saturday. Rain with a couple of rumbles of thunder is expected for Sunday. Winds today will be out of the northwest at around 5mph.

Looking ahead, rain chances on Sunday will be due to a cold front that will push through late Sunday into Monday morning. Significantly colder air will roll into the area to start next week.

Low temperatures throughout the next wee KDKA Weather Center

I have morning lows dipping to the mid-30s in Pittsburgh and some places will likely see their first hard freeze (28° or below) of the season. Highs on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be in the low 50s.

Brrrr. It's going to be chilly so get those jackets ready.

7-day forecast: October 11, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!