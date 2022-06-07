Freeport Road reopens after train derailment
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a week after a train derailed in Harmar Township, Freeport Road is back open.
The road closed between the Hulton Bridge and Guys Run Road on May 26 after a train hit a construction truck trying to cross the tracks, derailing 17 cars and sending some into the water.
The road stayed closed while crews cleaned up the mess.
The EPA estimates about 3,000 gallons of petroleum distillate leaked into the water but said there were no signs of contamination.
PennDOT said the road has opened both ways but is asking drivers to use caution in the area.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.