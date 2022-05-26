Watch CBS News
Local News

17 train cars derail in Harmar Township, injuring 3

By Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday. 

Officials said 17 cars derailed on Freeport Road, some of them falling into the water, after a construction vehicle trying to cross the tracks was hit.   

The truck's driver and those operating the train were taken to the hospital, though there's been no word on their conditions.  

Multiple crews are on scene, including some water rescue boats that are assessing the damage and working to determine if anything is leaking from the cars in the river. HAZMAT is also working on the mess. 

PennDOT said Freeport Road is closed in both directions. 

17 train cars involved in derailment in Harmar Township 00:59

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Erika Stanish

Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!

First published on May 26, 2022 / 4:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.