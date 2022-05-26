17 train cars derail in Harmar Township, injuring 3

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - More than a dozen tanker cars derailed in Harmar Township, sending three people to the hospital on Thursday.

Officials said 17 cars derailed on Freeport Road, some of them falling into the water, after a construction vehicle trying to cross the tracks was hit.

#BREAKING: We’re on scene of a train derailment in Allegheny County. This is on Freeport Road in Harmer. Emergency crews are on scene assessing the damage from the tracks and from the water. 911 reports several tanker cars went into the river. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/rBrjPMP7v8 — Erika Stanish (@Erika_Stanish) May 26, 2022

The truck's driver and those operating the train were taken to the hospital, though there's been no word on their conditions.

Multiple crews are on scene, including some water rescue boats that are assessing the damage and working to determine if anything is leaking from the cars in the river. HAZMAT is also working on the mess.

PennDOT said Freeport Road is closed in both directions.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.